Outdoor lighting is sometimes one of the last aspects of landscaping you will take into account when planning your lawn or garden, especially if you tend to go outside during daylight hours. But if you happen to host a lot of lawn and patio parties or if you have treacherous steps that need good lighting in the evening, you will need to think about outdoor lights. Rather than purchase numerous electrical-related components for lighting, consider the benefits of solar-powered lights.

A solar-powered lighting system has many advantages to traditional electrically-powered lighting. First, to fit with the green theme, solar-powered lights do not draw on electricity and therefore conserve the earth's resources. Second, solar power is much easier to install in your lawn than electric lights. You won't have to plan for extension cords, electrical sockets or underground wiring. Third, solar power is kinder to your budget. Solar-powered lighting is definitely cost-effective, as it won't increase your electricity bill.

All you need to purchase is the solar light with solar collection panels and its post. Solar-powered lights still come in many of the shapes and sizes as electrically-powered lights, so this means you don't have to worry about the aesthetic of your lighting. If you want floodlights, tiered lampposts or any other style, you should be able to find it as a solar-powered light [Source: Savvy Cafe].

Now you are equipped with the basic knowledge of how green landscaping works. So go do your part and spread the green word to your neighbors.

Clean up your Carbon Footprint ­Remember to acquire all your eco-friendly garden and lawn materials from local businesses and stores. If the company ships its materials in from across the country, that increases your carbon footprint. The fewer the miles your purchase traveled to reach you at the store, the less gas the company used to obtain it, which means your carbon footprint shrinks, too!

