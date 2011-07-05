How to Design a Flower Garden

Know where to plant Check the vantage point from various windows and patios, and plant the prettiest beds of flowers in that line of sight. Also plant, the right flowers around trees.

Make a plan Make a sketch of your property, and mark where the different types of soil are located. Choose a focal point to design your garden around. Consider different flowers for slopes, flowers around the foundation of the house, flowers for borders and around circular beds. Design your garden with flower beds that complement one another. Make sure the colors you pick contrast with each other. Include plants that bloom at different times of the year, to ensure beautiful blooms throughout the year.