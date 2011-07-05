How to Design a Flower Garden

A flower garden is usually arranged for decorative purposes, centering primarily on different kinds of flowers [source: Webster's]. Designing a flower garden can be enjoyable and rewarding, but it means following a creative plan. Here are some tips for designing that beautiful flower garden.
- Assess how much sunlight your garden has Not all plants require the same amount of sun. A successful gardener knows what flowers needs full sun, partial sun, full shade and partial shade. Choose plants that are suited to the amount of sun that your garden gets.
- Check the soil Many plants and flowers can't tolerate soggy ground with standing water. If you know of a spot in the garden that is prone to poor drainage, plant the appropriate flowers or plants there. Different plants also require different pH levels. Check the soil's pH level before choosing the plants for your garden.
- Know where to plant Check the vantage point from various windows and patios, and plant the prettiest beds of flowers in that line of sight. Also plant, the right flowers around trees.
- Make a plan Make a sketch of your property, and mark where the different types of soil are located. Choose a focal point to design your garden around. Consider different flowers for slopes, flowers around the foundation of the house, flowers for borders and around circular beds. Design your garden with flower beds that complement one another. Make sure the colors you pick contrast with each other. Include plants that bloom at different times of the year, to ensure beautiful blooms throughout the year.
- Consider the plants' height Choose plants and flowers of different heights. Remember to plant the taller flowers in the rear and the shorter ones up front, so that they're all visible [sources: Cornell, Schmidt].
