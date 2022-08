How to Design a Landscape without Grass

Wildflowers can be much easier to maintain than grasses. Gardens that have wildflowers are good for wildlife and the environment. Native wildflowers usually need less water to survive, and don't need pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers . Choose seeds intended for the area where you live. Remove all weeds and grass from the area before planting by digging them up or using tilling tools. Water the area frequently until the plants start to put on their second set of leaves. After that, watering once a week should suffice [source: CWF ].