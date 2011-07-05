How to Design a Landscape without Grass

Beautiful landscaping doesn't have to rely on grass lawns. While visually appealing, grass requires a lot of water and care to maintain. But don't worry -- there are other options to having a pretty yard without using grass. You can design the landscape around your home without grass by following these tips:

Plant wildflowers Wildflowers can be much easier to maintain than grasses. Gardens that have wildflowers are good for wildlife and the environment. Native wildflowers usually need less water to survive, and don't need pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers . Choose seeds intended for the area where you live. Remove all weeds and grass from the area before planting by digging them up or using tilling tools. Water the area frequently until the plants start to put on their second set of leaves. After that, watering once a week should suffice [source: CWF ].

Hardscape your yard An attractive alternative to grass is hardscaping -- that is using rocks, wood, bricks or other non-living materials to cover the surface of an outdoor area [source: UK ]. Consider the entire area you're designing and its intended purpose before you begin. Will you have patios, barbecues or ponds? Where will the walkways lead? Keep some greenery around. Find a balance with two or three textures. Choose materials that look nice with your home's exterior style [source: Phipps ]. Don't be afraid to consult professionals when planning and building your hardscaping.

Artificial grass Another alternative to a grass landscape is using artificial grass. This isn't a new invention, but the technology of making more realistic looking and feeling turf continues to improve. You can avoid all the headaches of maintaining a lawn while still having a beautiful one with artificial grass [source: Waterless Grass ].