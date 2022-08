How to Landscape your Beachfront Property

Hardscape is the non-grass surface that makes up your landscape. When possible, refrain from using non-porous surfaces, including blacktop and concrete, for hardscape. Water that runs off from these surfaces may contain pollutants that are then carried off into bodies of water, further contaminating our oceans and environment [source: UMN]. When designing your landscape, incorporate porous surfaces, such as mulch, bricks, gravel and turf block. These porous surfaces are not only environmentally friendly, they are also cost effective and a reducer of runoff water [source: UFL ].