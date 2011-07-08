Beachfront properties can provide idyllic surroundings for homeowners when using well planned landscaping. When saltwater is a factor in landscaping, there are added features -- including functionality, maintainability, cost effectiveness and aesthetics -- that must be taken into consideration to create a sustainable environment that will serve the needs of nature and your family [source: UMN]. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to landscape your beachfront property.

Salt tolerant vegetation One of the most important factors to consider when landscaping a coastal region is One of the most important factors to consider when landscaping a coastal region is salt -tolerant plants. If your home is within 1/8 of a mile (201 meters) from the oceanfront, you should be planting vegetation with varying degrees of salt tolerance. The Japanese black pine tree, willow oak, oleander and confederate jasmine are all types of vegetation that are extremely tolerant of salt, sandy soil and drought [source: NCSU ].

Sun exposure When creating a green landscape for your beachfront property, sun exposure is another important factor to consider. The plants you choose and where you place them will significantly depend on the type of sun your property receives. Consult a sales associate at your local nursery to find out if the plants that you're planning to use prefer full sun, light shade, part shade or full shade. Remember to keep in mind that nearby buildings and structures may provide shade for your plants [source: When creating a green landscape for your beachfront property, sun exposure is another important factor to consider. The plants you choose and where you place them will significantly depend on the type of sun your property receives. Consult a sales associate at your local nursery to find out if the plants that you're planning to use prefer full sun, light shade, part shade or full shade. Remember to keep in mind that nearby buildings and structures may provide shade for your plants [source: NCSU ].

Hardscape Hardscape is the non-grass surface that makes up your landscape. When possible, refrain from using non-porous surfaces, including blacktop and concrete, for hardscape. Water that runs off from these surfaces may contain pollutants that are then carried off into bodies of water, further contaminating our oceans and environment [source: UMN]. When designing your landscape, incorporate porous surfaces, such as mulch, bricks, gravel and turf block. These porous surfaces are not only environmentally friendly, they are also cost effective and a reducer of runoff water [source: Hardscape is the non-grass surface that makes up your landscape. When possible, refrain from using non-porous surfaces, including blacktop and concrete, for hardscape. Water that runs off from these surfaces may contain pollutants that are then carried off into bodies of water, further contaminating our oceans and environment [source: UMN]. When designing your landscape, incorporate porous surfaces, such as mulch, bricks, gravel and turf block. These porous surfaces are not only environmentally friendly, they are also cost effective and a reducer of runoff water [source: UFL ].