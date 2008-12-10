How Landscaping Principles Work

­It seems like everyone in your new neighborhood has pristine, manicured lawns and professional landscapes abounding with color and texture. You want to have a similarly lovely yard, but after purchasing your home, there's no money left in your budget for a landscape architect and a professional landscape installation. OK so you can't budget the funds, but can you budget the time­ to do something yourself? If your answer is yes, you just might be able to create a lush, inviting garden on your own.

­The truth is, some landscaping techniques are straightforward enough for you to implement ­on your own lawn. You simply need to acquire an understanding of these basic principles and be willing to put in the time and effort. Beyond the rigorous physical labor of landscaping your own lawn, there lies an equally challenging mental and creative task. To produce an aesthetically pleasing landscape design you must first envision exactly what it is you'd like to create. A well thought out design is the result of careful planning and consideration of plant life, cost and maintenance.

The design you develop will only be as good as your imagination, the thoroughness of your planning, and your mastery of landscaping principles. The main principles you'll want to take into account are:

landscaping around a focal point

landscaping texture

landscaping color

landscaping scale and proportion

landscaping grouping

landscaping repetition, rhythm and sequence

