How Landscaping Principles Work

Repetition is a principle closely related to sequence and has an effect on rhythm. Repetition is an easy enough principle to comprehend, since it just means that a recurring object in a landscape is a good way to create a complete and unified picture. Just because repetition is an easy principle to understand doesn't mean that it requires little thought when putting it to use. Repetition is one of those aspects that can be employed too much, thus creating a monotonous picture. When used right, it can help eliminate clutter and sloppiness.

One suggestion to avoid an overuse of repetition is­ to have an abstract theme to your garden that is brought together by the repetition of only one plant or garden element. This method saves you from being too obvious about repetition with too many different objects. It's important to remember that a good landscape has a variety of qualities, not just one [source: Boulden].

Rhythm is a result of repetition, and can be sensed most easily when you are walking at an even pace along a garden. Three objects are needed for a rhythm to be noticeable. When rhythms are established, the observer has a better connection to the land [source: My Ideal Garden].

Sequence is a way of creating movement without having to walk past the objects. Sequence is a natural way of directing your eye to a desired point of focus. It is a result of gradual variations in color, texture, size and shape.

Interested in learning more about landscaping? Read on for more information.

Listen to the Land Depending on where you live, you will want to ensure that you are choosing the most sensible pieces to add to your landscaping plans. If you live in a mountainous region of the U.S. but you read an appealing article about desert plants, you’ll have to rethink either your location or your plant plans. The same goes if you live in a Florida-like climate but you read about a landscaping plan that requires the extremes of all four seasons. It’s in the best interest of your money, time and effort if you pick plants that will be able to thrive and survive in your given region.

