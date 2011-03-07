Should you plant daylilies in your garden?

The daylily is a Midwestern perennial that's so durable that it is able to grow along roadside ditches (where it's often seen). Although the blooming period of the daylily is only one day long, this flower's bulbs are at the ready to quickly replace the ones that have died off. As a result, well-maintained daylilies can have a blooming period that begins in early May and runs through early October. Also, since daylilies tend to be transplanted from a pot, it's possible to plant them over the course of the warmer months.

Similar to other Midwestern perennials, the daylily is very easy to care for. What makes this flower an especially low-maintenance perennial is that it doesn't need to be watered constantly or consistently. In fact, some daylilies have managed to survive in under-watering as well as over-watering conditions [source: Hittle]. Since daylilies are such resilient flowers, they can easily handle a generous dose of sun exposure. As such, it's a good idea to plant your daylilies in an area where they can absorb at least a half day's worth of sunlight, and you can even plant them where they can receive a full day of sun, without worrying about their survival.

Although easy to maintain, the daylily has its own set of predators that you need to keep an eye out for. Bulb mites, spider mites, beetles, slugs, cutworms and snails are some of the insects that can wreak havoc on your precious daylily. Deer have also been known to munch on this particular flower. To protect your daylilies from pests and animals, it's a good idea, to invest in a fence or purchase the appropriate pesticides at any local gardening store [source: American Hemerocallis Society].­