How Urban Landscape Design Works

Urban landscapes today feature spaces that focus on preserving natural resources while creating environments that are inviting to human and wildlife populations. This is especially important in this time of global change. Urban landscapes must be designed to meet the needs of today and the growth of tomorrow.

Urban landscape features include the preservation, restoration and the creation of:

Parks

Nature centers

Recreational areas

Wildlife refuges [source: City of Tucson

Urban landscapes are also concerned with maintaining and increasing watershed health and viability, sustaining forested and agricultural lands and promoting safer drinking water [source: City of Tucson].

Urban landscapes often feature:

Modern art

Old spaces made new, usable and accessible

Songbird havens

Best practices tying together water management and horticulture

Maintainability through planning and design

Integrated pest management and plant health care [source: City of Tucson

By incorporating nature into urban areas, we not only beautify our surroundings, we create areas where we can get back in touch with nature, benefit wildlife and provide a healthier atmosphere for generations to come.

Health and Landscape Design The benefits of pleasing environmental spaces are increasingly important to human health. In a 2001 "American Journal of Preventive Medicine" article, public health specialist Dr. Howard Frumkin reviewed studies that show the positive effects environmental exposure has on humans. Tree stands outside of hospital windows lower the usage of pain medications and shorten hospital stays. Paintings of nature scenes can lower blood pressure and increase the feelings of well-being. Because of their rich benefits, horticulture therapy programs are being used in prisons, geriatric centers and special education programs [source: Shaw].

