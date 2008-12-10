How Using Pesticides in Landscaping Works

Being fully informed will help you deal with pesticide poisoning if you encounter it. There are two kinds of poisoning: acute and chronic. Acute poisoning occurs when an individual is exposed to a single dose of pesticide. You may recognize immediate and drastic symptoms, or find that their onset is delayed. Chronic poisoning, on the other hand, is the result of repeated exposure to the harmful chemicals over a long period of time. This is most common among the farmers and producers who use pesticides regularity on their land. Symptoms can include nervousness, slowed reflexes, irritability and an overall decrease in health [source: Cornell].

Some common symptoms associated with mild acute pesticide poisoning include: headache, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, restlessness, nervousness, perspiration, nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, thirst, moodiness, soreness, skin irritations, eye irritations and irritations of the nose and throat [source: Cornell].

Advertisement

Unfortunately, because these symptoms are common of many conditions, pesticide poisoning can be difficult to detect. Be sure to monitor closely the health of anyone who is exposed to doses of pesticides and take immediate action if you believe there is a chance of poisoning.

Most cases of pesticide poisoning are mild and can be easily treated. To find out what you should do if you experience pesticide poisoning, read on.