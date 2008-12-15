What kind of yard never needs mowing?

Sedum spathulifolium 'Purpureum', a creeping perennial that's also evergreen. Roger Smith/ Getty Images

The decision to replace your traditional lawn with alternative greenery will lead you to a stark reality: Grass is cheap. It can be grown from seed, which is much less expensive than installing potted plants. Although installing a lawn through sod is more expensive than growing seed, it's also cheaper than installing plants from pots. Depending on the type of plant you choose, you can expect to pay anywhere from 50 cents to several dollars for 4-inch potted plants. Over time, however, you can look forward to recouping some costs as a result of the lack of maintenance costs required to keep up an alternative lawn.

­If you're committed in replacing your high-maintenance lawn, here are a few alternatives. Creeping perennials -- sold in some cases under the brand name Stepables -- are a magnificent alternative to grass. These plants are low-growing, usually around 2 to 4 inches off the ground, and depending on the variety, can handle foot traffic. They actually thrive by being stepped on: Creeping perennials grow through root nodes that sprout most prolifically when pressure is applied to them [source: Handy Thoughts]. Be sure to study up a bit on the type you choose; while there are some evergreen creeping perennials, many die during the colder months, leaving your yard looking a tad depressing.

Advertisement

Mondo grass is another great alternative to turf grass. There are two types used in most landscapes -- mondo grass and dwarf mondo grass. The latter is arguably the better replacement for turf grass, as it's low growing (coming in at a maximum height of 2 to 4 inches). Neither variety requires mowing. They also stand up to foot traffic extremely well, require little water and both are evergreen. They spread slowly, however, so when planting mondo grass, you'd be wise to buy enough to plant close together. Be careful where you plant mondo grass, however. It prefers shade, and makes a perfect groundcover in areas beneath trees, for example.

You may also consider replacing your turf grass with a meadow lawn. Native grasses like sedge and buffalo grass are native grasses to North America and provide a more naturalized look to your lawn. Meadow grasses look like what you'll find in a meadow (hence the name), and do require some cutting, although much less than a traditional turf grass like Bermuda or centipede. To keep a meadow grass lawn healthy and full, you need to mow it only once every three months, or at the least once a year [source: HGTV]. However, if you live in a covenant-controlled neighborhood, you may want to check the bylaws concerning uncut grass before investing in a meadow grass.

Regardless of what type of alternative lawn you choose, take the opportunity to provide your new yard with plenty of fertilizer between the time you remove your old grass and plant your new alternative greenery. By properly fertilizing and watering your alternative lawn, the plants you choose will spread and grow in more quickly, which will ultimately leave you with a lot more time on your hands.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links

Sources