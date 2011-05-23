Do zoning laws limit urban landscape design?

Urban landscaping design can turn a site from a vacant lot into an area that appeals to our sense of beauty and provides a space for relaxation, exercise, play and nature preservation. The first stage of design is a careful assessment of the space as it already exists. A plot survey of the area should be available at your local courthouse; it will tell you the exact borders of the plot, elevations, and other useful information. It can also help to have the plans of existing nearby buildings or structures. Once you know exactly what you have to work with, you can start fantasizing about the space's potential.

Despite your dreams, you need to be realistic: This is the point at which you should check your state and city zoning laws, because they may limit what you're allowed to do. Zoning regulations differ from place to place and will depend on the exact location of the plot. The regulations generally refer to such issues as:

