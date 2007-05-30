Lawn Problems







While deer might be exciting visitors to your lawn, they will eat many of your plants and grasses. Deer are voracious vegetarians and will make short work of the lawn you've taken so long to perfect. There are many methods useful to repel deer.

Use bags of soap or human hair to repel deer. They seem to enjoy dining on cultivated plants and are worst in the winter, gobbling evergreens when their native food supply dwindles.

But they are also a problem in spring and summer, when they like to munch tender flowers and new growth. In fall, males rub their antlers on wood and can damage small trees and shrubs.

Deer don't enjoy strong-smelling soaps and human hair so this is one way to repel them. Simply stuff powerfully scented soap in a mesh bag and dangle it from branches about 3 feet high. You also can set soap bars directly on the ground. Replenish the soap supply frequently so it won't dissolve away or lose its smell.

You can also fill mesh bags with human hair. Hang them outside (like a furry scarecrow) so deer wonder if you are hiding in the garden. Refill bags as soon as you pull another handful from your hairbrush. If deer are a chronic problem, consider spraying plants with deterrents or erecting a fence.

Some Plants Preferred by Deer



Apples

Arborvitaes

European mountain ash

Asters

Evergreen azaleas

Cherries

Clematis

Fraser and balsam firs

Hostas

English ivy

Norway maple

Phlox

Plums

Lilies

Redbud

Rhododendrons

Hybrid tea rose

Tulips

Winged euonymus

Wintercreeper

Yews

Daylilies

