Leaf-Shaped Stepping Stones

Try using leaves from your own garden to create complementary stepping stones. 95341141

Fancy stepping stones for the garden can cost a fortune, but they don't have to. You can bring these decorative garden elements to life with this very simple process.

For this project you'll need a plastic dropcloth, sand (about two bags), large hosta, philodendron or monstera leaves, quick-drying cement or plaster, a mixing bucket and mixing tools. Each leaf will be ruined in the process. Make sure to find as many leaves as the number of stones you want to make.

Advertisement

Instructions: