Although they are members of the onion family, leeks boast a sweeter, more delicate flavor than their onion cousins. This makes leeks a very popular ingredient, featured in many delicious vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing leeks.
About Leeks
The leek is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. It's a member of the onion family but has a stalk rather than a bulb. The leaves are flat and strap-like instead of hollow.
Common Name: Leeks
Scientific Name: Allium ampeloprasum; Porrum Group
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)
