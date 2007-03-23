Although they are members of the onion family, leeks boast a sweeter, more delicate flavor than their onion cousins. This makes leeks a very popular ingredient, featured in many delicious vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing leeks.

About Leeks

The leek is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. It's a member of the onion family but has a stalk rather than a bulb. The leaves are flat and strap-like instead of hollow.

Common Name: Leeks

Scientific Name: Allium ampeloprasum; Porrum Group

Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

