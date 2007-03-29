Ripe lima beans, in and out of the pod. See more pictures of lima beans & lima bean recipes.

Lima beans are popular with origins in South and Central America. Some varieties of lima beans are called butter beans, particularly in the southern United States

About Lima Beans

This large-seeded annual bean grows as either a bush or a vine. Bush lima beans are generally easier to handle than pole varieties. Bushes grow only 1 or 2 feet tall, and they mature earlier. Pole beans require a trellis for support. They grow more slowly but produce more beans per plant.

Common Names: Lima beans, butter beans

Scientific Name: Phaseolus limensis

Hardiness: Very Tender (will not survive first frost)

