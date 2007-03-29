Lima beans are popular with origins in South and Central America. Some varieties of lima beans are called butter beans, particularly in the southern United States
About Lima Beans
This large-seeded annual bean grows as either a bush or a vine. Bush lima beans are generally easier to handle than pole varieties. Bushes grow only 1 or 2 feet tall, and they mature earlier. Pole beans require a trellis for support. They grow more slowly but produce more beans per plant.
Lime Beans & Lima
Beans Recipes Image Gallery
Common Names: Lima beans, butter beans
Scientific Name: Phaseolus limensis
Hardiness: Very Tender (will not survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow lima beans.
Want more information about lima beans? Try:
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.
- Lima Bean Stains: Here's our guide to getting out green and yellow veggie stains.
- Cooking Lima Beans: Our guide helps you prepare and cook your lima beans.