Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. House Plants

Lockhartia Oerstedii Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide
Lockhartia oerstedii (braided orchid), which is found growing from Mexico to Panama, belongs to a genus that was named in honor of David Lockhart, the first superintendent of the Royal Botanical Garden in Trinidad. Its common name comes from the braided arrangement of its leaves.

Lockhartia oerstedii Orchid
Lockhartia oerstedii orchids boast yellow flowers in the center of this scene.

An epiphyte, Lockhartia oerstedii grows one to two feet tall and has one-half to one inch, red spotted, yellow flowers. The flowers dangle on thin stems like golden earrings. Almost ever-flowering, it blooms on and off throughout the year.

Lockhartia oerstedii prefers intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered light, and even moisture with excellent drainage. It does better if it is not over potted or divided too often. This is one of the easiest orchids to grow under lights.

Orchid Types

Anguloa Uniflora OrchidLycaste Orchid
Anota violacea, Rhynchostylis violacea OrchidMaxillaria Houtteana Orchid
Ascocentrum Curvifolium Orchid
 Miltonia Orchid
Brassavola Orchid
 Odontoglossum Orchid
Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid
 Oncidium Orchid
Cattleya Orchid
 Paphiopedilum Orchid
Chysis Laevis Orchid
 Phalaenopsis Orchid
Cycnoches Loddigesii Orchid
 Pleurothallis Orchid
Cymbidum Orchid
 Renanthera Brookie Chandler Orchid
Dendrobium Orchid
 Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid
Doritis Orchid
Rodriguezia Secunda Orchid
Epidendrum Orchid
 Sophronitella Violacea Orchid
Laelia Orchid
 Stanhopea Orchid
Lokhartia Oerstedii Orchid

Vanda Orchid

Learn how to grow orchids:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Historically, Houseplants Were For Rich; Now, Chinese Money Tree Purports Wealth

Are poinsettias poisonous?

What's an "elephant’s ear"?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement