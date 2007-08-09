Shutterstock

Lycopodium (Lycopodium species), a type of foliage plant, is found growing at high elevations in tropical regions around the world.

This lycopodium looks a lot like a giant sellaginela. It has upright, 18 to 30-inch stems covered with small, scalelike, light green leaves. To condition, cut or break off the bottom of the stems and place them in warm water.

Lycopodium, which dries very well, can be bent into curving lines that hold when dry.

Want to use lycopodium in cut floral arrangements? Learn how: