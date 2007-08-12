Male fern is a great ground cover plant.

The male fern is a deciduous fern that is easy to care for and primarily appreciated for its large foliage. Male fern is a great ground cover plant.

Its tolerance for sun and dry soil and its propensity for self-sowing make this Dryopteris a favorite for ground cover and for naturalizing.

Its large, arching fronds that typify the fern family make it very attractive.

Male Fern Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Dryopteris felix-mas

Common Name: Male fern

Type of Plant: Deciduous fern

Growing Zones for Male Fern: Hardy to zone 4

Growing Conditions for Male Fern: sun, dry soil

