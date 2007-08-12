The male fern is a deciduous fern that is easy to care for and primarily appreciated for its large foliage. Male fern is a great ground cover plant.
Its tolerance for sun and dry soil and its propensity for self-sowing make this Dryopteris a favorite for ground cover and for naturalizing.
Advertisement
Its large, arching fronds that typify the fern family make it very attractive.
Male Fern Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Dryopteris felix-mas
Common Name: Male fern
Type of Plant: Deciduous fern
Growing Zones for Male Fern: Hardy to zone 4
Growing Conditions for Male Fern: sun, dry soil
Want to know more about garden plants by style? Try these: