Masterwort is a pretty addition to a garden, but it also has medicinal properties.

Masterwort is native to Europe and produces pretty, spiky blooms. However, it is also known for its medicinal properties and is used to treat illnesses, such as migraine.

This clump-forming perennial has star-shaped flowers of greenish white, sometimes tinted pink or rose red. It will grow well in shade or sun and prefers a moist soil. The flowers are good in fresh or dried arrangements.

Masterwort Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Astrantia major

Common Name: Masterwort

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Masterwort: Hardy to zone 4

