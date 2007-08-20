Masterwort is native to Europe and produces pretty, spiky blooms. However, it is also known for its medicinal properties and is used to treat illnesses, such as migraine.
This clump-forming perennial has star-shaped flowers of greenish white, sometimes tinted pink or rose red. It will grow well in shade or sun and prefers a moist soil. The flowers are good in fresh or dried arrangements.
Masterwort Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Astrantia major
Common Name: Masterwort
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Masterwort: Hardy to zone 4