Home & Garden
Maxillaria Houtteana Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Maxillaria houtteana belongs to a genus of over 300 very different species found from Florida to Brazil. The name refers to the shape of the lip and comes from the word “maxilla; jawbone.” Most Maxillaria houtteana are epiphytic and easy to grow indoors.

Maxillaria houtteana Orchid
Maxillaria houtteana orchid

Maxillaria houtteana has small, single-leaved pseudobulbs that grow on climbing, branching stems. The single, leathery, cinnamon-brown flowers usually appear in the fall, in the winter, and in the spring. Some plants are ever-blooming.

Give Maxillaria houtteana orchids intermediate to warm temperatures and filtered to bright light. Drench and let dry. This plant needs good air circulation and excellent drainage.

Learn how to grow orchids:

