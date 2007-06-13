Maxillaria houtteana belongs to a genus of over 300 very different species found from Florida to Brazil. The name refers to the shape of the lip and comes from the word “maxilla; jawbone.” Most Maxillaria houtteana are epiphytic and easy to grow indoors.





Maxillaria houtteana orchid



Maxillaria houtteana has small, single-leaved pseudobulbs that grow on climbing, branching stems. The single, leathery, cinnamon-brown flowers usually appear in the fall, in the winter, and in the spring. Some plants are ever-blooming.Give Maxillaria houtteana orchids intermediate to warm temperatures and filtered to bright light. Drench and let dry. This plant needs good air circulation and excellent drainage.

