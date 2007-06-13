Maxillaria houtteana belongs to a genus of over 300 very different species found from Florida to Brazil. The name refers to the shape of the lip and comes from the word “maxilla; jawbone.” Most Maxillaria houtteana are epiphytic and easy to grow indoors.
Maxillaria houtteana orchid
Give Maxillaria houtteana orchids intermediate to warm temperatures and filtered to bright light. Drench and let dry. This plant needs good air circulation and excellent drainage.
