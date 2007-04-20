Meadow foam, or fried eggs, is an an See more

Meadow foam, or fried eggs, is a West Coast native with many of the attributes of flowers from Mediterranean climates. As the weather warms, rain triggers germination, and the flowers quickly come into bloom. It's at its best for spring bloom. Limnanthes comes from the Greek word for marsh. Fried eggs (sunny side up) typifies its look of a great yellow center surrounded by white.

Description of meadow foam, fried eggs: Meadow foam grows up to 1 foot tall with many branches, giving it the appearance of a low mound or bush. It has finely divided, green leaves. The flowers are up to 1 inch in diameter. Typically, they are golden-yellow surrounded by white, but in some forms the petals are all yellow -- still others are all white or white with pink veins.

: Meadow foam prefers full sun and moist, medium-rich soil. In coastal or mountain areas where the summers remain cool, it will continue blooming all summer. In other climates, enjoy it for spring bloom before weather gets torrid. In nearly frost-free areas of Zones 8,9, and 10, seeds may be sown in the fall and allowed to overwinter for earliest spring bloom. Space plants 4 to 6 inches apart. Plants will reseed for next year.

: By seed. Sow seeds in fall in mild climates or as soon as ground can be worked elsewhere. For earlier bloom, start seeds indoors 6 to 8 weeks prior to planting out. Seeds germinate in 14 to 21 days at 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

: Grow it in rock gardens, near pools or ponds, and along walks and pathways. Use it as an edging for beds or in front of borders.

Meadow foam, fried eggs related varieties: Named varieties of the typical form are not available. Special forms include: Limnanthes douglasii sulphurea, with all-yellow flowers; L. d. nivea, all white; and L. d. rosea, white flowers veined with rose.

Meadow foam, fried eggs scientific name: Limnanthes douglasii

