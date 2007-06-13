Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. House Plants

Miltonia Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

The genus Miltonia was named after Viscount Milton, an English patron of horticulture. They are often called pansy orchids because of the open, flat flowers. The species is divided into the warmer growing, small-flowered varieties from Brazil, and the cooler growing, large-flowered varieties from the Colombian Andes.

Miltonia Orchid
Miltonia Orchid

Miltonia Hannover, a violet hybrid that blooms in the spring and in the summer, prefers intermediate to cool night temperatures. The greatest difficulty in growing Miltonias is keeping them cool enough in the summer so they do not exhaust themselves. Give them temperatures that are 60°F or below at night and under 80°F during the day.

Miltonia orchids like filtered to shady light, high humidity, good air circulation, and to be kept evenly moist. Water less in the winter. Do not divide them too often; let them grow in clumps. These orchids are attractive even out of bloom.

Orchid Types

Anguloa Uniflora OrchidLycaste Orchid
Anota violacea, Rhynchostylis violacea OrchidMaxillaria Houtteana Orchid
Ascocentrum Curvifolium Orchid
 Miltonia Orchid
Brassavola Orchid
 Odontoglossum Orchid
Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid
 Oncidium Orchid
Cattleya Orchid
 Paphiopedilum Orchid
Chysis Laevis Orchid
 Phalaenopsis Orchid
Cycnoches Loddigesii Orchid
 Pleurothallis Orchid
Cymbidum Orchid
 Renanthera Brookie Chandler Orchid
Dendrobium Orchid
 Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid
Doritis Orchid
Rodriguezia Secunda Orchid
Epidendrum Orchid
 Sophronitella Violacea Orchid
Laelia Orchid
 Stanhopea Orchid
Lokhartia Oerstedii Orchid

Vanda Orchid

Learn how to grow orchids:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Historically, Houseplants Were For Rich; Now, Chinese Money Tree Purports Wealth

Are poinsettias poisonous?

What's an "elephant’s ear"?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement