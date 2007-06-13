The genus Miltonia was named after Viscount Milton, an English patron of horticulture. They are often called pansy orchids because of the open, flat flowers. The species is divided into the warmer growing, small-flowered varieties from Brazil, and the cooler growing, large-flowered varieties from the Colombian Andes.
Miltonia Orchid
Miltonia orchids like filtered to shady light, high humidity, good air circulation, and to be kept evenly moist. Water less in the winter. Do not divide them too often; let them grow in clumps. These orchids are attractive even out of bloom.
