Moth orchid produces alternate wide, fleshy leaves that are often marbled in silver with no visible stem. Numerous silvery aerial roots appear at their base. The flower stalk is long and arching. It bears up to 30 large, moth-like flowers in white through purple, each of which can last a month or more.
Perhaps the easiest orchid for beginners, the moth orchid thrives in ordinary indoor conditions. After blooming, prune the flower stalk back to just below the lowest flower, since it will often bloom again.
Moth Orchid Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Phalaenopsis sp.
Common Name: Moth Orchid
Light Requirement for Moth Orchid: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Moth Orchid: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Moth Orchid: High
Temperature for Moth Orchid: House
Fertilizer for Moth Orchid: Balanced
Potting Mix for Moth Orchid: Epiphyte
Propagation of Moth Orchid: Plantlets
Decorative Use for Moth Orchid: Table
Care Rating for Moth Orchid: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.