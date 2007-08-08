Oreocereus hendriksenianus densilanatus (mountain cereus) is a strongly ribbed cactus from the Andes of Bolivia and Peru.



Cactus Image Gallery

It has reddish spines and long, silky hair that can get rather dirty from dust and pollution.



Give it bright light and well drained, heavy soil. Keep it cool and dry during the winter. Whenever it looks like especially dirty, gently shampoo its hair and brush it out with a soft toothbrush.



Cactus Profiles

