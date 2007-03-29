Health Benefits of Muskmelon, Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe offers a decent dose of fiber, which helps fill you up. As a snack for dieters, melons can't be beat. Muskmelon's juicy sweetness is a satisfying substitute for high-calorie snacks and desserts. The 2005 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that most people eat 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit per day. Cantaloupe is a great-tasting way to fulfill that recommendation.
Cantaloupe are rich in potassium, a nutrient that may help control blood pressure, regulate heart beat, and possibly prevent strokes. The 2005 Dietary Guidelines state that a potassium-rich diet helps keep salt from raising blood pressure and may also reduce the risk of developing kidney stones and possibly age-related bone loss. The guidelines encourage adults to consume 4,700 milligrams per day (while keeping sodium to less than 2,300 milligrams per day, which is one teaspoon of salt).
Muskmelons are also abundant in vitamin C, one arm of the now-famous disease-fighting antioxidant trio. Another arm that's well represented is beta-carotene. Researchers believe that beta-carotene and vitamin C are capable of preventing heart disease, cancer, and other chronic conditions. No matter which way you slice them, when it comes to nutrition, melons are a cut above.
Nutrition Values of Muskmelon, Cantaloupe
Serving Size: 1 cup
Cantaloupe is loaded with beneficial nutrients and high in fiber.
Serving Size: 1 cup
|Calories
|53
|Fat
|0 g
|Saturated Fat
|n/a
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|12 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1 g
|Sodium
|23 mg
|Vitamin A
|5,276 IU
|Folic Acid
|33 micrograms
| Niacin
|1 mg
|Vitamin B6
|<1 mg
|Vitamin C
|57 mg
|Calcium
|14 mg
|Magnesium
|19 mg
|Potassium
|417 mg
|Carotenoids
| 3,219 micrograms
