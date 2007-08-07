The Nananthus schoonesii is a small, South African succulent that belongs to the same family as the Lithops and the Trichodiadema.
|
Nananthus schoonesii. See more pictures of cacti.
The name nananthus means dwarf flower, but the flower is actually large when compared with the rest of the plant.
Give nananthus bright light and heavy sandy soil with excellent drainage. It prefers cool nights and good air circulation.
Cactus Profiles
Caring for your cactus:
- Cactus Care
- Light Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Water and Humidity Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Temperature Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Fertilizing Cacti
- Preventing Cacti Pests and Diseases
- Potting Cactus Plants
- Propagating Cacti
- Arranging Cactus Plants
- House Plants
- Gardening