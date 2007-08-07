The Nananthus schoonesii is a small, South African succulent that belongs to the same family as the Lithops and the Trichodiadema.





It has a compact, tuberous root system and opposite leaves. The single, daisylike flowers open after noon and close again when it becomes dark.The name nananthus means dwarf flower, but the flower is actually large when compared with the rest of the plant.Give nananthus bright light and heavy sandy soil with excellent drainage. It prefers cool nights and good air circulation.