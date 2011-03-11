What do you need for a demolition?

One of the essential items you'll need for a demolition job is a crowbar. You can use a crowbar to pry virtually any nailed wood you encounter. It's a good idea to have two different crowbars handy. The S-shaped bar is useful for removing interior framing wood, while the flat pry bar, which is the smaller of the two, is great for getting into those tight spots that the S-shaped crowbar can't reach.

Aside from crowbars, you'll also have to use several hammers for your demolition job. The claw hammer is great for removing buried nails and can also be used instead of a smaller-sized pry bar. For taking apart interior framing and wooden support beams, you'll want to use a heavy hammer. For brick work, a full-sized sledgehammer is the way to go. For the type of delicate work that doesn't require a sledgehammer, various screwdrivers are effective and can also prevent serious damage. In order to knock out flooring, you'll want to have a San Angelo bar around. This tool looks like the offspring of a spear and a pry bar and weights close to 17 pounds (7.7 kilograms). The San Angelo is basically a javelin-like steel bar that has a chisel on one end. This extremely heavy tool is used to remove red clay, as well as stubborn floor tiles. The San Angelo is also useful if you need to break up concrete.

Advertisement

All demolition jobs are potentially dangerous undertakings; as such, safety equipment is a must. Work gloves with leather palms are one essential item, and goggles are crucial since the debris will start to fly once you start demolishing. You'll also want to wear a helmet to protect your noggin from incoming two by fours. Finally, wearing a cotton mask is a good way to keep from inhaling harmful substances, such as lead paint and asbestos.