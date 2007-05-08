Nerve plant's leaves are veined in pink or white. See more pictures of house plants.

The nerve plant has oval leaves borne in pairs on creeping stems. The leaves are heavily veined in pink or white.

The species has leaves up to two inches in length, but miniature versions, with leaves less than half that size, are more popular.

It is best to grow this plant in a terrarium, since it does not like the dry air typical of most homes. Prune this fast-growing plant regularly or start it from stem cuttings.

Nerve Plant Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Fittonia verschaffeltii

Common Names: Nerve Plant, Mosaic Plant

Light Requirement for Nerve Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Nerve Plant: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Nerve Plant: Very High

Temperature for Nerve Plant: House

Fertilizer for Nerve Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Nerve Plant: All-Purpose

Propagation of Nerve Plant: Division, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Nerve Plant: Table, Terrarium

Care Rating for Nerve Plant: Demanding

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.