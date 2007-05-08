The nerve plant has oval leaves borne in pairs on creeping stems. The leaves are heavily veined in pink or white.
The species has leaves up to two inches in length, but miniature versions, with leaves less than half that size, are more popular.
It is best to grow this plant in a terrarium, since it does not like the dry air typical of most homes. Prune this fast-growing plant regularly or start it from stem cuttings.
Nerve Plant Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Fittonia verschaffeltii
Common Names: Nerve Plant, Mosaic Plant
Light Requirement for Nerve Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Nerve Plant: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Nerve Plant: Very High
Temperature for Nerve Plant: House
Fertilizer for Nerve Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Nerve Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Nerve Plant: Division, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Nerve Plant: Table, Terrarium
Care Rating for Nerve Plant: Demanding
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.