New Zealand spinach is not really a spinach at all, but when it's cooked, the two are virtually indistinguishable. See for yourself and include New Zealand spinach in a delicious vegetable recipe. In this article, we'll talk about growing New Zealand spinach.
About New Zealand Spinach
New Zealand spinach is an annual with weak, spreading stems 2 to 4 feet long that are covered with dark green leaves 2 to 4 inches long. The leaves are smaller and fuzzier than those of regular spinach.
Common Name: New Zealand Spinach
Scientific Name: Tetragonia tetragonioides
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
