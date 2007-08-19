The nestling flowers of the Nidularium bromeliad be kept moist. See more pictures of bromeliads.

The Nidularium get their name from the Latin word, "nidus; nest; which refers to the nestlike arrangement of short leaves that appears in the center of the plant just before it blooms.

In their native Brazil, they are found growing on the ground and on decaying logs. Since they closely resemble Neoregelia, the names are often confused.

Nidularium innocentii var. innocentii has dark, maroon-green leaves twelve to twenty inches long. The white-petaled flowers bloom deep in the bronze-hued nest of the inner leaves. They prefer intermediate temperatures, shady light, and even moisture.

