The Norfolk Island pine, which comes from Norfolk Island near New Zealand, makes an excellent indoor Christmas tree. Its ramrod straight trunk bears tiers of dark green, needled branches much like those of a fir tree.
Advertisement
This plant will eventually reach ceiling height, but since it responds poorly to pruning and is extremely difficult to propagate, it’s best to replace it when it grows too tall. It readily drops its lower branches in dry air, low light, or excessive winter heat.
Norfolk Island Pine Quick Facts:
Norfolk Island Pine Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Araucaria heterophylla
Common Name: Norfolk Island Pine
Light Requirement for Norfolk Island Pine: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Norfolk Island Pine: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Norfolk Island Pine: Average Home
Temperature for Norfolk Island Pine: Cool
Fertilizer for Norfolk Island Pine: Balanced
Potting Mix for Norfolk Island Pine: All-Purpose
Propagation of Norfolk Island Pine: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Norfolk Island Pine: Floor
Care Rating for Norfolk Island Pine: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.