The Norfolk Island pine grows tall and straight and bears dark green, needled branches. See more pictures of trees.

The Norfolk Island pine, which comes from Norfolk Island near New Zealand, makes an excellent indoor Christmas tree. Its ramrod straight trunk bears tiers of dark green, needled branches much like those of a fir tree.

Trees Image Gallery

Advertisement

This plant will eventually reach ceiling height, but since it responds poorly to pruning and is extremely difficult to propagate, it’s best to replace it when it grows too tall. It readily drops its lower branches in dry air, low light, or excessive winter heat.

Norfolk Island Pine Quick Facts:

Norfolk Island Pine Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Araucaria heterophylla

Common Name: Norfolk Island Pine

Light Requirement for Norfolk Island Pine: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Norfolk Island Pine: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Norfolk Island Pine: Average Home

Temperature for Norfolk Island Pine: Cool

Fertilizer for Norfolk Island Pine: Balanced

Potting Mix for Norfolk Island Pine: All-Purpose

Propagation of Norfolk Island Pine: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Norfolk Island Pine: Floor

Care Rating for Norfolk Island Pine: Easy

Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:

Learn how to care for house plants:

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.