Home & Garden
Odontoglossum Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide
The genus Odontoglossum contains about 300 diverse species of orchids that grow from Mexico to Bolivia. The name comes from “odonto; tooth,” and “glossa; tongue,” and refers to the toothlike projections on the tonguelike lip.

Odontoglossum Orchid
Odontoglossum orchid

Odontoglossum orchids are mostly epiphytic. The flattened, egg-shaped pseudobulbs have one to three narrow leaves. The flowers vary greatly in size and are long-lasting. The waxy, yellow, brown splotched flowers on Odontoglossum grande are six inches in diameter. The flowers bloom between fall and spring.

Odontoglossum generally do best when the roots are tightly confined. Cool temperatures are preferred, but some will grow in intermediate temperatures. Give them filtered to bright light, but protect them from sunburn during the summer. They need high humidity, excellent drainage, and even moisture.

Learn how to grow orchids:

