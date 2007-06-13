Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. House Plants

Oncidium Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Oncidium is a large genus of over 700 species of orchids found growing from southern Florida to Argentina. The name comes from the Greek word “onkos; tumor or swelling,” and refers to the warty growths on the lip.

Oncidium Orchid
Oncidium Orchid

While the size of the plants and the requirements for care vary greatly, most Oncidium orchids are epiphytic. Since they prefer to have their roots exposed to the air, let the roots hang over the edge of the pot. On some species, the flower sprays are over ten feet long. The long-lasting flowers are usually shades of yellow and brown with occasional touches of other colors. Some look like dancing dolls, and others look like showers of gold.

Oncidium orchids adjust well to indoor living. Generally, they prefer cool to intermediate temperatures, full sun, and plenty of water while they are actively growing. Keep them bone dry for two to six weeks after they finish growing and give them another rest period after flowering.

There are many small Oncidiums that like it warm and grow easily under lights. Some have flower sprays four to six feet long. It may be necessary to move the plant foliage out of the way so the flower sprays can get light when the plant begins to bloom.

Orchid Types

Anguloa Uniflora OrchidLycaste Orchid
Anota violacea, Rhynchostylis violacea OrchidMaxillaria Houtteana Orchid
Ascocentrum Curvifolium Orchid
 Miltonia Orchid
Brassavola Orchid
 Odontoglossum Orchid
Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid
 Oncidium Orchid
Cattleya Orchid
 Paphiopedilum Orchid
Chysis Laevis Orchid
 Phalaenopsis Orchid
Cycnoches Loddigesii Orchid
 Pleurothallis Orchid
Cymbidum Orchid
 Renanthera Brookie Chandler Orchid
Dendrobium Orchid
 Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid
Doritis Orchid
Rodriguezia Secunda Orchid
Epidendrum Orchid
 Sophronitella Violacea Orchid
Laelia Orchid
 Stanhopea Orchid
Lokhartia Oerstedii Orchid

Vanda Orchid

Learn how to grow orchids:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Historically, Houseplants Were For Rich; Now, Chinese Money Tree Purports Wealth

Are poinsettias poisonous?

What's an "elephant’s ear"?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement