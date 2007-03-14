Dry onions are a surprising source of fiber and a rich source of healthy sulfur compounds, similar to those found in garlic . Research on onions has lagged behind garlic research, but onions appear to have similar cardiovascular benefits, such as reducing blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels, at least in the short term.



Onions are a good source of fiber, flavonoids, and vitamin C.







In addition, a newly identified compound appears to rival the prescription drug Fosamax in inhibiting bone loss in menopausal

Nutritional Values of Dry Onions



Serving Size:

cup chopped

Calories 46 Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Saturated Fat 0 g Carbohydrate 11 g Protein 1 g

Dietary Fiber 2 g Sodium 3 mg Vitamin C 6 mg Vitamin B6 <1 mg

Nutritional Values of

Fresh Green Onions



Serving Size:

cup chopped (stalks and bulbs)

Calories 16 Fat 0 g Saturated Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Carbohydrate 4 g Protein 1 g Dietary Fiber 1 g Sodium 8 mg Vitamin A 498 IU Vitamin C 10 mg Iron 1 mg Carotenoids 867 micrograms



