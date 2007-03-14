Health Benefits of Onions
Dry onions are a surprising source of fiber and a rich source of healthy sulfur compounds, similar to those found in garlic. Research on onions has lagged behind garlic research, but onions appear to have similar cardiovascular benefits, such as reducing blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels, at least in the short term.
Onions also contain phytochemicals called flavonoids, which help vitamin C in its function, improving the integrity of blood vessels and decreasing inflammation. All this spells help for your cardiovascular system. One particular flavonoid, quercetin, may inhibit tumor growth and help keep colon cancer at bay.
Serving Size: 1/2 cup chopped
Nutritional Values of Fresh Green Onions
Serving Size: 1/2 cup chopped (stalks and bulbs)
Onions are a good source of fiber, flavonoids, and vitamin C.
In addition, a newly identified compound appears to rival the prescription drug Fosamax in inhibiting bone loss in menopausal women.Onions also contain vitamin C and chromium. Chromium is a mineral that helps cells respond to insulin, ultimately assisting with blood glucose control. Green onions, because of their bright green tops, provide a wealth of vitamin A.
Nutritional Values of Dry Onions
|Calories
|46
|Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2 g
|Sodium
|3 mg
|Vitamin C
|6 mg
|Vitamin B6
|<1 mg
|Calories
|16
|Fat
|0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|4 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1 g
|Sodium
|8 mg
|Vitamin A
|498 IU
|Vitamin C
|10 mg
|Iron
|1 mg
|Carotenoids
|867 micrograms
