The flowing richness of the ostrich fern's fronds closely resemble ostrich feathers.

The ostrich fern is not a difficult plant to grow, and it can be planted in practically all parts of the United States. Although in typical fern fashion, it prefers moist shade, the ostrich fern's beautiful foliage will flourish under a variety of conditions.

Large fronds reminiscent of ostrich plumes give this fern its characteristic look. It grows in the shape of a vase or shuttlecock and spreads by underground runners, making it good for naturalizing.

Ostrich Fern Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Matteucia struthiopteris

Common Name: Ostrich fern

Type of Plant: Deciduous fern

Growing Zones for Ostrich Fern: Hardy to zone 2

Growing Conditions for Ostrich Fern: Shade, moist soil

