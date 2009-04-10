Outdoor Chaise Benches

Building a homemade chaise bench will save on cash. iStockphoto.com/ Thinkstock

What would a great outdoor courtyard be without lounging furniture where you could put up your feet, sunbathe or read a book? The inspiration for making our own came from shopping around for outdoor furniture and seeing the prices. Cha-ching. Our fabulous matching pair of reclining lounges was made from plain plywood. We were able to replicate the look of custom-built furniture that fits the space perfectly without the high cost. The removable cushions were covered with weather-resistant outdoor fabric that we stapled to luan on the back.