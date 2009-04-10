Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Outdoor Living

Outdoor Chaise Benches

Building a homemade chaise bench will save on cash.
Building a homemade chaise bench will save on cash.
iStockphoto.com/Thinkstock

What would a great outdoor courtyard be without lounging furniture where you could put up your feet, sunbathe or read a book? The inspiration for making our own came from shopping around for outdoor furniture and seeing the prices. Cha-ching. Our fabulous matching pair of reclining lounges was made from plain plywood. We were able to replicate the look of custom-built furniture that fits the space perfectly without the high cost. The removable cushions were covered with weather-resistant outdoor fabric that we stapled to luan on the back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Get Rid of Rats

From Garden to Table: Recipes from Your Backyard

English vs. French vs. Japanese: An International Garden Primer

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement