Outdoor Wall Art

Old limbs get new life with this easy wall art project. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

This project is perfect for summer parties. You can use any type of branch to create this festive light fixture. Have fun and experiment. Rebecca used a shrub that never recovered from the bitter winter. So, get outside and start trimming those shrubs for your next party.

For this project you'll need a branch from a tree or an interesting topiary, strand party lights or holiday lights, an extension cord, rope, a swag hook, floral tape, craft wire, a wall cleat and a good imagination.

Instructions: