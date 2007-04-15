Ox-eyes, also known as false sunflowers, are native American plants found from New York to Michigan and south to Georgia. Members of the daisy family, they are similar to sunflowers but bloom earlier in the season. The genus is Greek for "like the sun."

Perennial Flowers Image Gallery

Advertisement

Description of ox-eye, false sunflower: Ox-eyes are bright yellow daisies, often 4 inches in diameter on stout stems that grow between 3 and 5 feet tall. The leaves are simple and toothed. Flowers bloom from summer to frost. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing ox-eye, false sunflower: These plants will bloom the first year from seed. Although they want full sun, ox-eyes will tolerate partial shade. They need a good, well-drained garden soil and will require extra water during periods of drought.

Propagating ox-eye, false sunflower: By division in spring or by seed.

Uses for ox-eye, false sunflower: Since their cheerful flowers bloom over such a long period, ox-eyes are valuable in a bed, a border, and in a wild garden. The flowers are excellent for cutting.

Ox-eye related species, false sunflower: Heliopsis scabra is a subspecies sometimes offered by nurseries.

Want more gardening information? Try: