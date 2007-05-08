Oxtongue is a very low maintenance plant -- even for a succulent. With little effort you can see it bloom in spring.
The oxtongue is a succulent with thick, fleshy, tongue-shaped leaves, often covered with white, wartlike protuberances or white spots or bands. The plants are usually fan-shaped, although some take on a rosette form with age. Tall flower stems bear tubular yellow, pink, or red flowers after a cool winter rest.
This is a particularly easy succulent, not requiring special conditions of any sort in order to thrive and survive neglect.
Oxtongue Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Gasteria sp.
Common Name: Oxtongue
Light Requirement for Oxtongue: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Oxtongue: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Oxtongue: Average Home
Temperature for Oxtongue: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Oxtongue: Balanced
Potting Mix for Oxtongue: Cactus
Propagation of Oxtongue: Division
Decorative Use for Oxtongue: Table
Care Rating for Oxtongue: Very Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.