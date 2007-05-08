Oxtongue has thick, leaves covered with protuberances and spots. See more pictures of house plants.

Oxtongue is a very low maintenance plant -- even for a succulent. With little effort you can see it bloom in spring.

The oxtongue is a succulent with thick, fleshy, tongue-shaped leaves, often covered with white, wartlike protuberances or white spots or bands. The plants are usually fan-shaped, although some take on a rosette form with age. Tall flower stems bear tubular yellow, pink, or red flowers after a cool winter rest.

Advertisement

This is a particularly easy succulent, not requiring special conditions of any sort in order to thrive and survive neglect.

Oxtongue Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Gasteria sp.

Common Name: Oxtongue

Light Requirement for Oxtongue: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Oxtongue: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Oxtongue: Average Home

Temperature for Oxtongue: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Oxtongue: Balanced

Potting Mix for Oxtongue: Cactus

Propagation of Oxtongue: Division

Decorative Use for Oxtongue: Table

Care Rating for Oxtongue: Very Easy

Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:

Learn how to care for house plants:

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.