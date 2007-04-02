Parsnips look like white-yellow carrots, and they boast a delightful flavor sweeter than carrots. In medieval times they had a reputation as an aphrodisiac.
Parsnips are unfamiliar to many Americans, but they look similar to carrots.
Parsnips are biennials that are grown as annuals. These vegetables belong to the same family as celery, carrots, and parsley. A rosette of celery-like leaves grows from the top of the whitish, fleshy root.
Common Names: Parsnip
Scientific Name: Pastinaca sativa
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
