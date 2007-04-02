Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Herb & Vegetable Gardens

Parsnip

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Parsnips look like white-yellow carrots, and they boast a delightful flavor sweeter than carrots. In medieval times they had a reputation as an aphrodisiac.

Parsnips Image Gallery

Parsnips are unfamiliar to many Americans, but they are similar to carrots.
Parsnips are unfamiliar to many Americans, but they look similar to carrots.
See more pictures of parsnips.

Parsnips are biennials that are grown as annuals. These vegetables belong to the same family as celery, carrots, and parsley. A rosette of celery-like leaves grows from the top of the whitish, fleshy root.

Common Names: Parsnip
Scientific Name: Pastinaca sativa
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow parsnips.

Want more information about parsnips? Try:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Does the Herbicide Glyphosate (Roundup) Work?

Cucamelon: Not the Love Child of a Cucumber and a Watermelon

What veggies can you grow in a shady yard?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement