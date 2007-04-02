Parsnips look like white-yellow carrots, and they boast a delightful flavor sweeter than carrots. In medieval times they had a reputation as an aphrodisiac.



Parsnips Image Gallery





Parsnips are unfamiliar to many Americans, but they look similar to carrots.

See more pictures of parsnips.



Parsnips are biennials that are grown as annuals. These vegetables belong to the same family as celery, carrots, and parsley. A rosette of celery-like leaves grows from the top of the whitish, fleshy root.

Common Names: Parsnip

Scientific Name: Pastinaca sativa

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

