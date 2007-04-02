Home & Garden
Parsnip

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Health Benefits of Parsnip

Parsnips may seem like an exotic vegetable that is unfamiliar to many, but what they have to offer your diet is twofold: Their fiber content is great for digestion and their sweet taste is satisfying without being high in calories.

Beef and parsnip stew is a hardy, flavorful meal.
Beef and parsnip stew
is a hardy, flavorful meal.

Parsnips shine as a fiber source. They're high in soluble fiber, the type that helps lower cholesterol and keep blood sugar on an even keel. They're a surprising source of folic acid, that B vitamin which women who are planning a family require to help reduce the risk of certain disabling birth defects. Folic acid also plays a role in reducing heart disease and may help prevent dementia and osteoporosis bone fractures. And potassium, an aid to blood pressure, is present in ample quantities. Unlike their carrot cousins, however, parsnips lack beta-carotene.

Nutritional Values of Parsnip
Serving Size: 1/2 cup, sliced

Calories

55

Fat

0 g

Saturated Fat

0 g

Cholesterol

0 mg

Carbohydrate

21 g

Protein

1 g

Dietary Fiber

3 g

Sodium

8 mg

Folic Acid

45 micrograms

Vitamin C

10 mg

Manganese

<1 mg

Potassium

287 mg

Want more information about parsnips? Try:
  • Parsnip Recipe: Try our beef and parsnip stew recipe!
  • Preparing Parsnips: Step-by-step instructions with photos to guide your parsnip prep.
  • Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.
  • Parsnip Stain Help: We show you how to get vegetable stains out of fabric.
  • Nutrition: Get the most out of your food with these nutrition tips.

