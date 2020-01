satisfying

Parsnips may seem like an exotic vegetable that is unfamiliar to many, but what they have to offer your diet is twofold: Their fiber content is great for digestion and their sweet taste iswithout being high in calories



Beef and parsnip stew

is a hardy, flavorful meal.







Parsnips shine as a fiber source. They're high in soluble fiber, the type that helps lower cholesterol and keep blood sugar on an even keel. They're a surprising source of folic acid , that B vitamin which women who are planning a family require to help reduce the risk of certain disabling birth defects. Folic acid also plays a role in reducing heart disease and may help prevent dementia and osteoporosis bone fractures. And potassium , an aid to blood pressure, is present in ample quantities. Unlike their carrot cousins, however, parsnips lack beta-carotene.

Nutritional Values of Parsnip

Serving Size: 1/2 cup, sliced



