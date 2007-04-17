Pasqueflower is most often deep purple, red, or pink, and somewhat rarely, white.

This plant was long considered an anemone and is still listed as Anemone pulsatilla in many books and catalogs. It is a popular and easy-to-grow rock garden plant: one of the stars of the early spring garden.

Description of pasqueflower: The 2-inch cup-shaped flowers are blue to deep purple with a large cluster of bright yellow central stamens. They appear on short stalks before the leaves emerge in spring, often covering the entire plant in flowers. Cultivated varieties also come in pink, red, and more rarely, white. The leaves are deeply divided and silky. The leaves are attractive in their own right, forming a mound about 8 inches high by 12 inches in diameter. The long-lasting seed heads look like gray pom-poms and add a further decorative dimension. Ease of care: Easy in cool climates, difficult in warm ones.

Growing pasqueflower: Plant in sun or partial shade in humus-rich, well-drained soil.

Propagating pasqueflower: By seed sown in late spring or root cuttings taken in fall.

Uses for pasqueflower: Pasqueflower is ideal for planting in deep soil pockets in the rock garden and is also suited to low borders.

Pasqueflower related species: This plant was formerly considered an anemone. While there are a great many anemones, some of which can be grown as rock garden plants in shady spots, none has any real resemblance to the pasqueflower. However, one plant in a closely related genus, the Adonis vernalis, is similar but with bright yellow 3-inch flowers. It needs the same conditions and flowers at approximately the same period as the pasqueflower.

Scientific name of pasqueflower: Pulsatilla vulgaris

