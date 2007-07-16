Lasting Impressions in Concrete
Imprinted concrete is one of the newer techniques that can transform this versatile material into a stone look-alike. With any number of patterns and seemingly endless color variations, imprinted, or embossed, concrete can be made to fit a variety of patio ideas in resembling materials such as new and used brick, formal slate, random-laid flagstone, terracotta tile, cobblestones, and much more. As a patio paving, imprinted concrete is also an affordable way to give outdoor living areas a more natural look and bypass the time-consuming and sometimes costly process of selecting and laying individual bricks or stones.
Since it is a cast-concrete product -- a concrete slab that's been integrally colored and then scored -- this material can be used in areas that receive heavy traffic, such as driveways. It's also an ideal choice for pool surrounds and walkways since its textured surface is slip-resistant when wet.
Advertisement