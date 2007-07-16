Patio Ideas

This brick walkway has sturdy mortared joints to offset the informally laid walk.

Of the many choices available in the world of brick, the two types recommended for patio construction are common, or building, brick and paving brick. Common brick can be used for basically any outdoor project, and the slight variations in color and texture from one brick to another can give a patio or walkway character and add to its appeal. Common brick may be new, used, or newly made and treated to look old or used. Paving brick, formed from a special clay and fired for a long period, is very hard and makes a good selection for patios or driveways that will endure heavy traffic.

Brick's design flexibility and lasting good looks as a paving material are joined by another positive feature: ease of installation. Most brick patios can be laid on a bed of sand as long as the soil base is stable, the bricks are butted tightly together, and some kind of solid edging is employed to keep the bricks from creeping or spreading apart. Of course, some site conditions require a stronger base for safety and stability. In these situations, the brick is usually laid on a concrete slab with mortared joints.

