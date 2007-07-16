Patio Ideas

The simple teak furnishings suit the patio's small scale and harmonize with the soft gray shades.

With its understated palette of browns and grays and an exceptional ability to blend comfortably into so many settings, flagstone remains one of the most desirable patio pavings. It seems especially suited to traditional homes and gardens -- perhaps because of its natural rather than man-made origins -- but it can also help soften the appearance of more contemporary houses and newly installed landscaping. Flagstone's slightly irregular surface displays a texture and warmth that complements virtually all plants, from mossy coverings between pavers to potted flowers to large-scale shrubs. For that reason, flagstone adapts easily to both formal and informal patios and walkways.

One feature that sets flagstone apart from some other materials is that every stone has an interesting face or an individual character. Even when cut into similar shapes or laid in a close pattern, each stone retains a unique quality that contributes to the overall patio's beauty.

