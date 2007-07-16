Patio Ideas

Seating as a Garden Accent
Few patios can function well or host outdoor activities without some kind of seating. Sometimes seating serves as a dominant feature or even the focal point, as might a large grouping of furnishings. It often acts as an accent to draw attention to a particular area such as a fragrant flower garden or a lovely view. Freestanding or built-in, accent seating can offer a place to rest after a brisk walk, take a break from yard work, or settle down with a good book.
Seating for the patio comes in many styles and materials that can suit a variety of settings. Benches, wood or stone, seem particularly at home both on the patio and in the garden. English-style teakwood benches can be pleasing additions to traditional designs, especially when the wood has acquired a silvery patina with time and weather. Stone and cast concrete benches have rustic appeal, but they can be uncomfortable for long-term sitting unless cushioned or outfitted with a wood surface. Park benches, with their slatted wood seats and backrests and metal arms and legs, can adapt to many outdoor areas and look especially festive when brightly painted.
