Invigorating Focal Points
Without a doubt, swimming pools are one of the most popular and dominant patio ideas. Their presence adds value to the home, gives focus to the patio and nearby areas, and provides hours of enjoyment for both serious swimmers and casual bathers. The neat, orderly shape of rectangular pools usually lends a formality to patio settings that suits both traditional and contemporary house styles. When contoured into free-form shapes, pools have a more casual look, especially when surrounded by natural landscaping.
Poolside paving materials can be as varied as the patio designs themselves. Brick, flagstone, and textured concrete -- aggregate and imprinted concrete in particular -- are among the favorites. Though highly attractive, ceramic tile is usually too slippery a surface to use around water.
Advertisement
Because of their visual dominance, swimming pools and their patio surrounds should be sized to harmonize with the scale and proportions of the house, especially if they lie in close proximity. It's also a good idea to situate the pool where it can get plenty of sun, a little shade, and some protection from the wind.
For more decorating ideas outside the home, see:
For more decorating ideas outside the home, see: