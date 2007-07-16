Patio Ideas

Architectural drama sets this pool and patio area apart as a true showpiece. A waterfall flows from the house to the free-form swimming pool featuring a spa. Association of Pool & Spa Professionals

When it comes to ideas for patio amenities, spas rank high in bringing pleasure to outdoor living, whether enjoyed as a private spot for relaxing or a gathering place for social events. Though often included as an integral component of a swimming pool design, a spa can also work well as a stand-alone feature that functions beautifully in a small space. In fact, part of a spa's attraction is its ability to tuck into a little corner off the master bedroom or to fit into a narrow side patio alongside the family room. Regardless of its location, though, any spa should have convenient access to the house with some kind of visual screening from the street and close neighbors.

When integrated into a pool design, the top of the spa might be flush with the pool surround, as is typical in wood decks. Most freestanding spas, however, rest on a stable sand or soil base -- as does the patio itself -- and are elevated, hot-tub style. This prominent position above the floor provides wonderful opportunities to dress up spa walls and the rim with decorative stonework and fancy tiles to create a dramatic focal point.

