Peace lily features oblong, leathery leaves that arch out from the plant’s base. White “flowers” (actually a colored leaf surrounding a club-shaped flower cluster) rise above the foliage throughout the year. It is excellent in locations with low light intensity.
Overall, this is one of the easiest of all the flowering plants. It will bloom in shade, but flowers more abundantly with filtered light, and it is attractive even when not in bloom.
Peace Lily Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Spathiphyllum sp.
Common Names: Peace Lily, Spathe Flower
Light Requirement for Peace Lily: Light Shade to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Peace Lily: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Peace Lily: Average Home
Temperature for Peace Lily: House
Fertilizer for Peace Lily: Balanced
Potting Mix for Peace Lily: All-Purpose
Propagation of Peace Lily: Division
Decorative Use for Peace Lily: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Peace Lily: Very Easy
