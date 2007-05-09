Peace lily has white leaves surrounding its flower clusters. See more pictures of house plants.

Peace lily features oblong, leathery leaves that arch out from the plant’s base. White “flowers” (actually a colored leaf surrounding a club-shaped flower cluster) rise above the foliage throughout the year. It is excellent in locations with low light intensity.

Overall, this is one of the easiest of all the flowering plants. It will bloom in shade, but flowers more abundantly with filtered light, and it is attractive even when not in bloom.

Peace Lily Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Spathiphyllum sp.

Common Names: Peace Lily, Spathe Flower

Light Requirement for Peace Lily: Light Shade to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Peace Lily: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Peace Lily: Average Home

Temperature for Peace Lily: House

Fertilizer for Peace Lily: Balanced

Potting Mix for Peace Lily: All-Purpose

Propagation of Peace Lily: Division

Decorative Use for Peace Lily: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Peace Lily: Very Easy

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.