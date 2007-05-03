Peacock plants are, like the bird, very decorative and showy. While the foliage may not contain the exact colors of the peacock, it displays vivid shades of green and maroon and is carried very proudly like the peacock's tail.
Advertisement
Peacock plants are grown for their decorative foliage, often heavily marked in intriguing patterns on the top and colored deep maroon below. Most have oblong leaves rising from clustered rosettes at soil level. Some leaves are attractively waved at the edges. The greenish flowers are of little interest.
The leaves quickly burn along the edges if exposed to dry air, but the plant will usually recuperate if humidity is restored. Smaller-leaved varieties tend to need less humidity.
Peacock Plant Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Calathea sp.
Common Names: Peacock Plant, Cathedral Windows, Zebra Plant
Light Requirement for Peacock Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Peacock Plant: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Peacock Plant: High
Temperature for Peacock Plant: House
Fertilizer for Peacock Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Peacock Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Peacock Plant: Division
Decorative Use for Peacock Plant: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Peacock Plant: Demanding
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.